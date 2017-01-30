Making It Instagram Official: Famous Couples' First Photos Together

Pics or it didn't happen, right?
Celebrity couples often have chosen to hide in plain sight, neither confirming nor denying their romance, but simply choosing to live. Other couples, however, give the fans what they want: an adorable picture confirming their relationship and making the fandom swoon.
Early Monday morning Selena Gomez and The Weeknd became Instagram official. The "Hands to Myself" songstress shared a video of her boyfriend on a boat in Italy, but a few hours later she deleted it. Thanks to a screengrab, they remain Instagram official.
Let's look back at other couples who took their romance public on Instagram:
Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz: This young Hollywood couple only recently became an item, but they didn't waste anytime putting their love on display. They announced their budding romance with a cute picture of them kissing, and since then they've continued the PDA pics.
Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh: Although they aren't together anymore, the Lizzie McGuire alum confirmed her relationship with her trainer on the social medium. "I was like, 'F--k it. He's my boyfriend,'" she says in Cosmopolitan's February issue, out now. "I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?"
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik made things official on the former One Direction crooner's account. In the picture—of a picture—Zayn cuddled up to his girlfriend, whom he has been dating for more than a year now.
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller made their romance public knowledge only a few weeks after they were first spotted out together in late August 2016. Cuddling up before Kanye West's concert in September, Ariana and Mac proved they only had eyes for each other.
Snapchat
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went Instagram official over the holidays after rumors started swirling about the couple. Brit Brit cozied up next to Asghari in bed, and the duo used cute Snapchat filters to liven up their video. The footage was published to Asghari's Instagram story. Clearly, these two wanted to use all forms of social media to answer their fans' questions.
Former lovers Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris had been dating for a while before they confirmed their relationship themselves. T. Swift finally made it public on June 10, 2015, with a picture of them floating on a massive swan in a pool. "Swan goals," she wrote. Sadly, all pictures of these two have since been deleted.
Even though they had been dating for a little while, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom decided to hold off on making their relationship Instagram official until they found the perfect moment. Where and when was that? The Cannes Film Festival in May.
Perry posted a cute photo of the two sprawled out on the steps of the Hotel du Cap Eden-Rock just miles away from the epicenter of the Cannes Film Festival. The "Dark Horse" singer captioned the adorable shot "we cannes't" because, well, leave it to Perry to be as punny as possible! Both she and her beau are seen wearing hotel robes and swimwear for the couple's first shot on her social media.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper waited an entire year to confirm their relationship on social media, and even when they shared a picture they opted to crop out their faces. Hey, we'll take what we can get! Bradley and Irina are now expecting their first child together, so hopefully once the baby is born they'll give us a sneak peek.
Even though some celebrity couples opt for a black-and-white filter on their social media debuts, Hollywood romances are anything but black-and-white.