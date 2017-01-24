One Year After #OscarsSoWhite, Here's How The Academy Responded With the 2017 Oscars Nominations

The 2017 Oscars already look very different than the 2016 Oscars.

Last year's Academy Awards were marred with controversy and even given a hashtag #OscarsSoWhite after there weren't any nominations for people of color in any of the major categories, but this year The Academy seems to have quelled the hashtag after announcing the nominations Tuesday morning.

Although La La Land received the most nominations this year, earning 14 nods and thus tying with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever, it's the increased diversity that's really striking a chord. Seven people of color were among the 20 acting nominees, include best actor nominee Denzel Washington for Fences and best actress nominee Ruth Negga for Loving.