Kim Kardashian's Corset Style Has Hit a Topshop Near You

Straight off the Balmain runway, into Kim Kardashian's closet...and now onto the shelves of your local Topshop.

The Kards have long been loud and proud about their love of waist trainers—we tried one, and it was interesting to say the least—so when KKW stepped out in an actual corset, it wasn't completely unexpected.

However, what was innovative about the look was the mogul's choice to pair a loose-fitting, oversized tee underneath the uncomfortable-looking, near-torture device (and the above occasion wasn't the first time—exhibit a, exhibit b, exhibit c).