Brad Pitt Is All Smiles at Rare Post-Split Appearance at Celebrity Charity and Rock Event

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for EBMRF
After a turbulent few months, Brad Pitt was ready to rock out Saturday night.
The actor attended the fourth annual charity ROCK4EB! event at a private home in Malibu, which featured acoustic performances from Sting and Chris Cornell, a friend of the actor. He introduced him onstage. Sting and Cornell performed the former star's former band The Police's 1983 hit "Every Breath You Take" as well as the latter rocker's group Soundgarden's 1994 hit "Black Hole Sun."
Pitt appeared to be in great spirits at the event, which took place almost four months after the actor's wife and actress Angelina Jolie filed for divorce after two years of marriage and 12 years together and marked a rare appearance for the actor, who had attended few events since the split. Last weekend, he made a surprise appearance onstage the 2017 Golden Globes.
"Had an amazing night performing for #RockforEB with @theofficialsting & #bradpitt," Cornell wrote on Instagram.
Zach Galifianakis hosted the ROCK4EB! event, which was sponsored by jeweler Alex and Ani and benefited the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.
Sting's wife Trudie Syler and a slew of other celebs, including Heidi Klum, Courteney Cox, Garrett Hedlund, Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Olsen, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber and Scott Foley and wife Marika Dominczyk, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam Taylor Johnson, Ed O'Neil, Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Ian Ziering and Kim Basingeralso attended.
Jolie and Pitt began a custody battle over their six kids after she filed for divorce. The two currently have a voluntary temporary agreement in place. She has physical custody of the children while he has supervised visitation rights.
Last week, Pitt and Jolie released a joint statement, saying, they "signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues" and "are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."