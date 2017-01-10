Ben Affleck Is Officially an ''Expert'' in Tween Girls' Interests, So Here Are His Thoughts on Taylor Swift

He's an Academy Award winner, one of the sexiest men alive...and an expert in tween news.

Yes, Ben Affleck may be in the ranks of Hollywood's A-listers, but that doesn't protect him from his 11-year-old daughter, Violet's desire to teach him everything there is to know about her current interests.

In fact, the actor joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and dished about what it's like to raise a tween-age daughter. "Well, I've become an expert on the tweens," he explained.