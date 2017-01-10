Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Swift Is a Sight for Sore Eyes at the Red Carpet Premiere of Live by Night

In case you were wondering, yes, Taylor Swift's brother is still incredibly attractive (and may be getting even more attractive by the day).

Austin Swift got our hearts pounding as he posed on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, Live by Night, Monday at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater. He looked dapper in a navy blue Gucci suit, which made his piercing blue eyes pop, topping it off with a trimmed beard that only heightened the look.

After making his acting debut in I.T. last year, this new, Ben Affleck-directed movie is Austin's latest gig in which he plays a character named Mayweather beside big names such as Elle Fanning, Sienna Miller, and Brendan Gleeson.

The movie is based in the Prohibition Era, centering around a group of individuals—including Affleck, who plays the son of a Boston policeman—and how they get involved in the world of organized crime.