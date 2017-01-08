Soulja Boy Says His Fight Against Chris Brown Is "for Rihanna" While Mike Tyson Takes on Trainer Role

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's feud just even more personal as they prepare for their big fight.

The two, who have collaborated on music in the past, exchanged harsh words on social media last week and 50 Cent helped arrange a pay-per-view boxing match. Brown got especially angry after Soulja Boy tweeted about his daughter, Royalty.

On Sunday, after learning Mike Tyson was going to train Brown for the match, Soulja Boy said his fight against the singer was "for Rihanna." In 2009, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service for attacking Rihanna, his then-girlfriend.