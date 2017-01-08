Michelle Williams Is Living Out Her Childhood Dreams With Roles Like Manchester By the Sea

Michelle Williams and her BFF Busy Philipps struck red carpet magic again. The former Dawson's Creek costars routinely hit up red carpets together and the 2017 Golden Globes was no different where the pair dazzled in Louis Vutton and Stella McCartney.

Williams, who is up for Supporting Actress in the film category for her work in Manchester By the Sea, was candid with Ryan Seacrest about the film.

"I felt like my insides were on the outside," she told Seacrest about reading the script for Manchester By the Sea.