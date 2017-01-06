Vivica A. Fox Says She and Ex 50 Cent Made Peace in the New Year: How They Went From Foes to Friends

George Pimentel/WireImage/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
Vivica A. Fox has a refreshing New Year's resolution: let bygones be bygones.
The 52-year-old Empire actress appeared on The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday, and the conversation turned to her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent. The two, who dated in 2003, have been feuding since 2015 when the rapper, who is a producer and actor on Power, blamed a slip in Empire's ratings to a homosexual plotline the show explored. They've continuously dragged each other in the press since then, but Fox told Williams that they've reached a ceasefire since running into each other at a New York Knicks game.
"I walked to him and I said, 'Happy New Year,'" she said. "It is so time for this to be over with, as far as beefing back and forth."
She added, "Someone has to be the bigger person. I walked over to him. We sat down. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that."
Cheers to starting with a clean slate in the New Year! Nearly a year and a half ago, however, they were singing a different tune. The feud took off after Fox insinuated on Watch What Happens Live that the "In Da Club" rapper was gay.
"What were your thoughts when 50 Cent blamed the season ratings dip on 'gay stuff?'" host Andy Cohen asked Fox in November 2015.
"First of all, you know the pot called the kettle black is all I'm saying," Fox responded.
Cohen flat out asked her if 50 Cent could be gay, and she said, "he's not," but added that he "just seems like he's got something that's not quite clear."
Bravo
50 Cent then shared unflattering photos of his ex-girlfriend, including one of Fox wearing a low-cut dress with the words "really bad boob job!" written over the picture.
"Bitch remember when you told me f--k Halle Berry and you could have played all the roles she did better then her? And I just looked at you like what the f--k kind s--t did you take? LMAO," he wrote alongside the photo.
50 Cent also responded on Twitter, calling the Independence Day actress "crazy." The exes let their feud go for a little while, but 50 Cent reignited it in September 2016 when he shared a split photo of a woman with botched plastic surgery and Fox.
"I don't know why people would want to cross me. I would stay out of my way, if I wasn't me because I'm gonna keep winning," he wrote in the caption. "I think they do it for attention then get more attention than they want. I told you POWER was the show to watch. Now Empire lol forget it."
Now Fox is relieved to have buried the hatchet with her former flame. "Listen…I will always have love for him," Fox told Williams. "As much as we've been through, I will always have love for him. I've said he was literally like…my true love."
She even became emotional at the thought of rehashing their beef. "I hated to have beef with him, but I let nobody mess with me. I ain't no punk," she added. "I told him, 'I will always love you, We're not meant to be together, but I'll always have love for you.'"