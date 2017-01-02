Angelina Jolie Rings in the New Year With Her Kids in Colorado

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
After an eventful personal year, Angelina Jolie ushered in 2017 with her children at her side.
The Oscar winner jetted off to Crested Butte, Colorado to ring in the new year with her kids. According to the Daily Mail, the actress was spotted hitting the slopes on New Year's Day with Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. The group was trailed by a ski instructor who offered a helping hand during runs down the snow-padded slopes.
Ever the private star, particularly now amid her divorce from Brad Pitt, Jolie secured a mountainside mansion that her family could ski to from the trails, according to the report.
In addition to ski lessons, the actress was also seen out and about in the town with Shiloh, Knox and a bodyguard. The famous mom treated her kids to ice cream at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Jolie bought some of their specialty caramel apples.
Later, they stepped into a local toy shop and cards store. It seems they saw a few things they liked because, according to a source, the bodyguard later came out of the stores carrying a bunch of bags.
"They all looked great," the source described. "Shiloh was so happy. They were laughing a lot and just enjoying being out together."
Getty Images
While Jolie and her clan welcomed the new year in snowy serenity, just days before the holidays were in full swing, there was yet another legal development when the Allied actor's lawyers filed a motion asking a judge to seal records regarding their six children.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, his lawyers alleged Jolie and her attorneys had "exposed the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals."
"[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses, and who will not use such information in the best interests of the children," his lawyers continued.
The filing came weeks after a judge denied an initial request for an emergency hearing to seal documents involving their divorce and custody battle because it was not considered an emergency action.
While Jolie has not commented, a source told E! News there was no legal reason for Pitt to file the new motion as he and the actress had both signed an agreement to seal the documents.
Meanwhile, a new hearing has been scheduled for January.