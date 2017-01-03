Torrid to Top Model: How Ashley Graham Made Curves Mandatory

In the words of Ashley Graham, "Dream big and get what you want."

In the final hours of 2016, the supermodel signed off with that very message to her nearly 3 million Instagram followers. There is no better proof of those seven words than Graham herself, particularly after a year packed with milestones that she has spent more than a decade pushing and posing toward.

While the Nebraska native blazed into 2016 with the high honor of a coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover—the first in the magazine's history for a plus-size model—it would not be the only trailblazing moment for the self-described body activist nor was it the start of an overnight success story.