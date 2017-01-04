BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Share Passionate Kiss in Mariah's World Mid-Season Teaser: ''I'm Going to Follow My Heart''

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Lyle Menendez, Erik Menendez

Hear From Lyle Menendez for the First Time in 20 Years

Jennifer Hudson

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are taking their relationship to the next level!

In this exclusive Mariah's World mid-season teaser, Mariah and Tanaka share a passionate kiss by the water, right after we see Tanaka ask Mimi about her engagement to James Packer.

"Are you really gonna marry this guy?" Tanaka asks.

"Why?" Mariah replies.

Tanaka then tells Mariah that he just wants her to "be happy" and Mariah reveals that the future of her relationship with James is uncertain.

"I don't even know anymore," Mariah tells Tanaka.

Photos

Meet Mariah Carey's Entourage

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka, Mariah's World

E!

Mariah then says, "No matter what happens, I'm going to follow my heart."

The teaser then shows Mariah and Tanaka sharing some intimate moments together and ends with them locking lips by the water!

Take a look at the Mariah's World teaser above to see Mariah and Tanaka grow closer together and to see Mariah's ex Nick Cannon make an appearance on the show!

Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Mariah's World , E! Shows , Mariah Carey , James Packer , Nick Cannon , Top Stories