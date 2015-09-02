Kylie Jenner Dyes Brunette Hair "Ashy Blonde for Fall"

Kylie Jenner is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

The formerly brunette star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians unveiled a major mane makeover via Instagram late Tuesday night. "Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!!" Kylie, 18, captioned. "Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I'm going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this s--t's a process!"

Does that mean Kylie plans to go even blonder?!

Priscilla Valles was in charge of the extensions, and M. Studio salon owner Maisha Oliver did the rest. In her Instagram caption, Kylie also teased her blonder sister Khloe Kardashian, jokingly warning the 31-year-old star, "I'm coming for u khloé!"

Just last month, Kylie experimented with honey blond extensions and posted a selfie on Snapchat. Kylie also made headlines in July after she debuted icy blue locks. Though some debated whether she had dyed her hair or used extensions, the truth is she was wearing a wig. Kylie had reached out to celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez after seeing his work on Instagram. "She started to send me pictures of looks that she wanted to re-create," he told Allure. To create that look, he said, "She sent me her head measurements, and I got started with a wig block on a wig stand. I envisioned her hairline, and I started building the wig piece from scratch. When it came time to color the wig, I dyed it once and sent a picture of it to Kylie. She liked it, but she had some comments to fine-tune it, so I redid the color a bit."

PHOTOS: What would the Kardashians look like if they all had blond bobs?

In March, after Kim Kardashian debuted platinum blond tresses, Kylie told E! News that she had no plans to mimic her 34-year-old sister's tribute to Madonna. "I love changing my hair, so I would go that far, but it's her thing now, so I don't want to copy her," she said of dyeing her hair that light. "I'll find something else, I'm sure."

By now, it's no secret that Kylie loves playing with her look. In fact, the E! reality star teamed up with Bellami Hair in October 2014 to launch Kylie Hair Kouture, a clip-in hair extension line that is available in a variety of colors and styles.

