It's been a good run, Joan Rangers.
After more than two decades of laughs, Fashion Police will air its series finale Fashion Police: The Farewell on Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Melissa Rivers, current co-host and EP of the show since the beginning, the series finale will include footage from a never-before-seen episode featuring the late Joan Rivers.
In a sneak peek of the un-aired ‘80s-themed episode above, Joan jokes about E!'s first family the Kardashians while analyzing Joan Collins' 1985 fashion. "For those of you out there who don't even know what Dynasty was, each week insanely wealthy people got married and divorced and slept around. They had no shame," Joan says. "It was like Keeping Up With the Kardashians except with big shoulders instead of big asses." LOL!
Brian Bowen Smith/E!
In addition to the un-aired footage, Melissa and co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho will look back at the show's most memorable moments, the many famous celeb faces who have stopped by the set and the outrageous fashion debates that ensued. Viewers can also expect fan favorite segments such as "Bitch Stole My Look," "Guess Me From Behind" and "Starlet or Streetwalker," in addition to insider scoop from the cast and crew.
"'Fashion Police has been a red carpet mainstay for over two decades that has been emulated across the entertainment landscape," E! President Adam Stotsky said in a statement Wednesday. "Joan's beloved no-holds-barred style fueled the franchise's clever approach to fashion and comedy, and we are incredibly proud of its long-running success. We are also especially grateful to Melissa, as well as Giuliana, Brad, Nene, Margaret and the entire Fashion Police team, who have continued to deliver the laughs and make this iconic franchise truly one of a kind."
Fashion Police/E!
Joan hosted the long-running series from its creation in 1995 until her passing in 2014. The franchise continued with the blessing of her daughter and executive producer on the show, Melissa Rivers, who became a co-host in 2015.
"Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of Fashion Police which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries," Melissa said. "I am truly proud to be part of this legacy."
Watch the Fashion Police: The Farewell series finale special Monday, Nov.27 at 8 p.m., only on E!