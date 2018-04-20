Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams' friendship is actually the best thing to come out of Dawson's Creek (sorry Pacey and Joey!). But seriously, this BFF duo is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

In case you'd like a little refresher, Philipps and Williams, who are currently co-starring in Amy Schumer's film I Feel Pretty, met on the set of the WB series back when Philipps joined the cast in 2001. On screen, their characters—Philipps played Audrey and Williams played Jen—didn't have a lot of scenes together, but off screen, these two have been almost inseparable ever since.

While promoting I Feel Pretty on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night, Philipps revealed an untold story about a time that she stood up for Williams in a bar. This got us thinking about all of the times that Philipps has shown that she's got her best friend's back over the years...and the list is long!

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we look back at all of Williams and Philipps' best BFF moments. Best friends forever isn't a saying with these two...it's a way of life.