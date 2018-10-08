PREMIERES
OCT 28, 10PM
See "Thrilled" Busy Philipps Tease Julia Roberts' Upcoming Busy Tonight Appearance

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 10:47 AM

The Busy Tonight premiere is only a few weeks away and even Busy Philipps can't believe it.

Regardless, the Dawson's Creek alum had plenty to spill to E! News on Sunday about her upcoming talk show. And, while Busy might be in disbelief about her new gig, it appears she's ready to interview Hollywood's best and brightest.

"This morning I got out of the shower, I was like, 'Oh gosh…I'm doing a talk show. I'm interviewing Julia Roberts in like four weeks. Oh my gosh,'" Busy teased exclusively to E! News while at P.S. Arts Express Yourself 2018.

Although Busy is rightfully "really excited about Julia," she remembered to stay tight-lipped about the surprises she has in store for the A-lister.

"I'm excited about all my guests and I have so many friends too that have just personally reached out and have asked to come be on the show and it's so exciting," the mother of two continued. "The outpouring of support for me has been very nice."

Per the Cougar Town veteran, she couldn't be more "thrilled" about her new show as she and her team have been "working really hard."

"We want to give the people what they want," Busy added. "Come hang out with me and have a margarita and, like, let's sit with some celebrities and have a good time."

For everything Busy spilled about Busy Tonight, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

Busy Tonight premieres Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10 p.m., only on E!

