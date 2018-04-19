Will Ferrell Makes First Appearance Since Being Hospitalized After Car Accident

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 6:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Will Ferrell, WE Day California

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE

Less than a week after being hospitalized following a serious car accident, Will Ferrell stopped by We Day California.

The comedian's attendance marks his first public appearance since the car crash which took place on Interstate 5 in Orange County.

According to a police report obtained by E! News, a 22-year-old male driver was driving northbound on the highway around 11:00 p.m. in the second lane, while Ferrell, two passengers and their chauffeur were in the high-occupancy vehicle lane on the left.

The 22-year-old male driver's car veered into the left lane causing the car Ferrell was in to hit the center median. Ultimately, the car carrying the former Saturday Night Live star and the three others overturned.

Photos

Ouch! Injured Celebs

Shortly after the harrowing incident, a representative for Ferrell told TMZ that he had been released from a nearby hospital and did not suffer any "significant injury."

We're happy to see he's on the mend and already back on the stage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Will Ferrell , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tom Holland, Avengers: Infinity War, Shanghai

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Beauty Awards Honorable Mentions, Anna Faris

Anna Faris Reveals the Important Lesson She Learned From Divorcing Chris Pratt

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Eats Weed Cookies & Uncovers Some Secrets

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

You've Probably Never Heard of Kourtney Kardashian's Acne-Fighting Foundation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

Yep, Ronnie Probably Cheated on His Pregnant Girlfriend During Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Ex on the Beach

MTV's Ex On the Beach Is Reality TV Whac-A-Mole That You'll End Up Enjoying (and Hating Yourself for It)

Karla Souza, Marshall Trenkmann

How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.