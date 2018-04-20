by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 5:00 AM
Ariana Grande is back.
The 24-year-old singer returned with new music on Friday with the release of her latest track, "No Tears Left to Cry." This new song comes almost a year after the Manchester terror attack, which occurred shortly after Grande's concert in May 2017.
In the weeks following the attack, Grande put together a star-studded lineup for the One Love Manchester concert, which helped to benefit survivors and the families of the 22 victims who lost their lives that day. Then, after completing her Dangerous Woman Tour in September, Grande decided to take a step back from the public eye.
Ariana Grande/Instagram
While she was keeping a low profile in public, Grande still continued to post on social media.
But that all changed on New Year's Eve when Grande shared a preview of her new music and told her fans, "See you next year."
In March, Grande returned to the spotlight, making her first public appearance in six months at Madonna's Oscars after-party alongside boyfriend Mac Miller. But she still remained silent on her social media.
Then this week, Grande resurfaced on Twitter and Instagram to tease her new song. Along with a teardrop emoji, Grande wrote to her fans, "Missed you." She then tweeted, "No tears left to cry."
Now that the song has been released, let's take a look back at Grande's road to her musical comeback in the video above!
Then tell us, what do you think about her new song? Sound off in the comments!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Tina Fey on 30 Rock Revival Rumors She Helped Spread: Will It Be a Prequel or Dystopian Future Full of Robot Sex?
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!