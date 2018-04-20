Inside Ariana Grande's Comeback Almost One Year After the Manchester Bombing

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

Ariana Grande is back.

The 24-year-old singer returned with new music on Friday with the release of her latest track, "No Tears Left to Cry." This new song comes almost a year after the Manchester terror attack, which occurred shortly after Grande's concert in May 2017.

In the weeks following the attack, Grande put together a star-studded lineup for the One Love Manchester concert, which helped to benefit survivors and the families of the 22 victims who lost their lives that day. Then, after completing her Dangerous Woman Tour in September, Grande decided to take a step back from the public eye.

Ariana Grande Resurfaces on Twitter to Tease New Music

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande/Instagram

While she was keeping a low profile in public, Grande still continued to post on social media.

But that all changed on New Year's Eve when Grande shared a preview of her new music and told her fans, "See you next year."

In March, Grande returned to the spotlight, making her first public appearance in six months at Madonna's Oscars after-party alongside boyfriend Mac Miller. But she still remained silent on her social media.

Then this week, Grande resurfaced on Twitter and Instagram to tease her new song. Along with a teardrop emoji, Grande wrote to her fans, "Missed you." She then tweeted, "No tears left to cry."

Now that the song has been released, let's take a look back at Grande's road to her musical comeback in the video above!

Then tell us, what do you think about her new song? Sound off in the comments!

