Brooke Burke gets a visit from an old friend!

The actress sat down with Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry and he gave her a sweet message from her late friend and former hairstylist Steven Lake.

"I have this man coming in who passed under weird circumstances. I feel this man passed away way before the time that they should have," Tyler told her.

"This to me kind of indicated more on a situation of like, 'Something happened to me. An event happened to me and then there is a period of time until I'm discovered.' People wonder in that time frame, could I have pulled through? What was happening? Or was this person already deceased. It's just a question mark."