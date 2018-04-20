Brooke Burke's Late "Work Husband" Comes Through in Emotional Reading With Tyler Henry on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brooke Burke gets a visit from an old friend! 

The actress sat down with Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry and he gave her a sweet message from her late friend and former hairstylist Steven Lake

"I have this man coming in who passed under weird circumstances. I feel this man passed away way before the time that they should have," Tyler told her.

"This to me kind of indicated more on a situation of like, 'Something happened to me. An event happened to me and then there is a period of time until I'm discovered.' People wonder in that time frame, could I have pulled through? What was happening? Or was this person already deceased. It's just a question mark."

Watch

Brooke Burke Breaks Silence on David Charvet Split

While Tyler may not have had all the answers, he did have a sweet message from her friend to pass along. "There is also a joke about work husband," Tyler told her. "There is a reference of seeing hummingbirds. I'm seeing flapping hummingbirds." 

Brooke was absolutely stunned by this news. Her husband David Charvet was just as surprised about the revelation. "He always said to her, 'Whenever you see a hummingbird it's me,'" David shares. 

Brooke also gave Tyler a heart shaped object to hold that had a special significance for her. "This heart actually has the ashes of Steven Lake," she reveals. "Steven was my hairdresser and right hand for over a decade. In addition to that, at work he was also my best friend."  

See the shocking moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Death , Brooke Burke , Top Stories
Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Queen Helena, The Royals 407

Someone Stole Queen Helena's Gold Pen on The Royals and She Won't Rest Till She Finds It!

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld Premiere

Fashion Police

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Hot Pink Wig

So True or So False? Is Kylie Jenner Being Mommy-Shamed for Going to Coachella?

Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, PaleyFest LA 2018

Which Riverdale Star Has the Funniest, Most Epic Social Media Posts? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.