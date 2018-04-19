We're exactly one month away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding!

The couple is set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Thursday evening, with 30 days to go until they wed, Harry and Meghan attended the Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, hosted by the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson.

"This event marks the launch of a 'Platform for Girls Education', a campaign designed to encourage all Commonwealth countries to commit to providing 12 years of quality education for all girls," the Kensington Palace Twitter account shared with followers Thursday.