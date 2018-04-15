The Weeknd and Chantel Jeffries Show PDA at Coachella 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR, Rich Fury/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 2:12 PM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR, Rich Fury/Getty Images
It looks like The Weeknd and Justin Bieber have similar taste in women...x 2.
The former singer was photographed walking around with his arm around Chanel Jeffries at the 2018 Coachella music festival on Saturday. The Weeknd, who headlined the event the day before, and the model were also seen hugging and she also put her head on his shoulder. They have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
Jeffries has been friends for years with Bieber and the two have often sparked romance rumors.
Over the weekend, Jeffries performed a DJ set at the Apple Music x Beats 1 party. During the star-studded event, the DJ/producer debuted the first listen of her new single.
The Weeknd dated Bieber's on-again, off-again girlfriendSelena Gomez for about 10 months last year. The two attended Coachella 2017 together.
Earlier on Saturday, The Weeknd appeared to get emotional onstage while performing the songs "Call Out My Name" and "Privilege," which are rumored to be about Gomez.
Just before their breakup, she and Bieber were spotted hanging out. After the split, they rekindled their romance. In March, E! News learned Bieber and Gomez were on a break. Since then, Justin has been "hanging out" with model Baskin Champion.
Bieber has been spotted at Coachella several times this weekend, showcasing his dance moves and hanging out with guy friends.
And speaking of exes, The Weeknd's other ex, Bella Hadid, has also been partying with her friends at Coachella.
