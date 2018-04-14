Beyoncé Makes Sizzling Stage Comeback With Coachella 2018 Performance

She's back!

Beyoncé took the stage on Saturday for her long-anticipated performance at Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. But that's not all, it's been confirmed that Bey will be joined fellow Destiny's Child stars Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a throwback moment. 

Her show-stopping performance also means marks the first black woman to headline the music festival.

The chart-topping singer first appeared onstage with a slew of backup dancers and an elaborate leotard, cape and headdress created by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain. She opened the set by asking the excited crowd, "Y'all ready Coachella?" and then broke into her hit "Crazy in Love."

After rocking her Egyptian-inspired ensemble, the mother of three quickly changed into a yellow sweatshirt, jean shorts and glittering boots, which was also custom-made by Rousting, and broke into "Formation."

Later on in the performance, B opted for a sexy, futuristic look that consisted of a patent leather leotard and thigh-high boots. 

This also marks Bey's first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.

 

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Minutes before hitting the stage, the superstar singer hit up her Instagram to post pictures of her on stage in her elaborate costumes. 

According to Vogue, the designer also dressed the queen's 200-plus dancers, as well as Rowland and Williams, who are set to reunite with Beyoncé for the Destiny's Child throwback moment.

For months, there were rumors that she and the Destiny's Child members would have a group reunion onstage at Coachella—and lucky for everyone, that's turning out to be true.

The girl group last reunited on stage at the 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Two years prior, Rowland and Williams joined Beyonce for her Super Bowl 2013 halftime show.

Earlier on Saturday, Bey gave her fans a shout-out.

"I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella," Beyoncé said on Facebook that morning. "We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can't wait to see y'all at 11:05pm!"

In June, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z will embark on another co-headlining tour, starting in the U.K.

