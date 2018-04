If you had an unlimited budget for shoes, what would you buy?

For celebrities-turned-CEOs like Kim Kardashian, a minimalist, and Jennifer Lopez, a glam star, money isn't a issue. Shoe shopping is all about finding a pair of shoes that spark conversation, pair well with their equally impactful wardrobes and, of course, make them feel amazing.

While most people know celeb-loved shoes like Christian Louboutin shoes (a.k.a. "red bottoms") and Tamara Mellon heels, there are plenty of brands and shoe designers that celebs love that you probably haven't heard of.

Case in point: the TV personality responsible for Kim K's glass slippers (which surprisingly aren't Yeezy heels), which she wore on New Year's Eve, Jessica Rich.

"I'm on my ninth shoe—it's crazy," VH1's Real Chance of Love alum told E! News.