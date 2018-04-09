Ben Affleck Buys a $19 Million Home Near Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has snatched up a $19.2 million, East Coast traditional style home billed as an "entertainer's dream house" in Pacific Palisades' Riviera Palisades neighborhood. The pricey purchase, which was first reported by X17online.com, also just so happens to be less than a mile away from ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Pacific Palisades house.

A source tells E! News that the real estate move was so that the A-lister could be near his children. "Everyone has a good relationship," said the source. "They are adults who are co-parenting."

Another source tells E! News, that Ben is "excited" about the move and recently showed Violet, Seraphina and Samuel the new digs. The source said, "He took the kids there over the weekend to see it."

The insider also adds that girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, whom the actor been spotted house-hunting with, has seen also been to the spot several times to check it out.

The source says that the father of three will be moving the majority of his stuff in when he gets back from shooting Triple Frontier in Hawaii.

Of the real estate purchase, the source says, "He was looking for a long time and really wanted to find the right house for his family."