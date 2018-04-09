Ben Affleck Buys a $19 Million Home Near Jennifer Garner

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 4:12 PM

Ben Affleck, Pacific Palisades Home

Green/X17online.com

Ben Affleck has snatched up a $19.2 million, East Coast traditional style home billed as an "entertainer's dream house" in Pacific Palisades' Riviera Palisades neighborhood. The pricey purchase, which was first reported by X17online.com, also just so happens to be less than a mile away from ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Pacific Palisades house.

A source tells E! News that the real estate move was so that the A-lister could be near his children. "Everyone has a good relationship," said the source. "They are adults who are co-parenting."

Another source tells E! News, that Ben is "excited" about the move and recently showed Violet, Seraphina and Samuel the new digs. The source said, "He took the kids there over the weekend to see it."

The insider also adds that girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, whom the actor been spotted house-hunting with, has seen also been to the spot several times to check it out.

The source says that the father of three will be moving the majority of his stuff in when he gets back from shooting Triple Frontier in Hawaii.

Of the real estate purchase, the source says, "He was looking for a long time and really wanted to find the right house for his family."

According to Zillow, the house, which sits on .56 acres, "features a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room with butler's pantry, study with built-ins and bar."

The lavish home also includes "a gourmet chef's kitchen with breakfast area opening to a large family room with fireplace and oversized sliding doors leading to the outdoor entertaining area with fireplace."

There's a master suite upstairs with a separate sitting area, "dual bathrooms and two large walk-in closets. There are three additional bedrooms and family room upstairs. The downstairs area has a "screening room, gym, family room with full bar, temperature controlled walk-in wine cellar and maid's room."

The kids can also have some fun in the landscaped backyard, complete with pool, spa, outdoor bbq and guest house. 

Sounds like a dream house!

