Ellie Goulding, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

  By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 12:43 PM

ESC: Ellie Goulding

BACKGRID

It's sunny...then chilly. It snows...then a peek of spring occurs. 

In most of North America, you're likely experiencing transitional weather, which means you're probably afflicted with wardrobe confusion. Fret no more—celebrities have found the perfect piece to cozy up in and shed right off: the trench coat. And the one most of them—including Ellie Goulding, Lucy Hale and Natalia Dyer—are wearing comes from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands: Aritzia.

The Babaton Lawson Trench Coat ($245) features a classic silhouette but with modern design details. The cascading front is feminine, but should you want a more mysterious look, it can close with hidden clasps. 

ESC: Lucy Hale

Gee Rock / Splash News

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer opted for an open look while jet-setting through JFK airport. She paired her olive-green iteration with jeans and matching sneakers. 

It must be the perfect travel essential, because Lucy also wore her coat (in beige Tawny) at LAX. The Pretty Little Liars alum wore a top and skinny jeans under the trench, with lace-up boots to finish the look. Not into Lucy or Ellie's choices of color? The trench comes in five shades total, including a creamy off-white, a nutmeg and a grayish white. 

ESC: Natalia Dyer

GAMR / BACKGRID

With warm weather fast approaching, you may not want to invest in another coat. However, the Stranger Things star proves it's still a spring essential. She paired her lightweight coat with a print mini, white crossbody bag and super-edgy boots. 

While snow may be melting, rain showers are probably in future forecast. Why not be fashionably prepared?

Are you into this look?

