Kendra Wilkinson Tweets Cryptic Messages as Hank Baskett Drama Unfolds

Kendra Wilkinson is putting her trust in the future.

The reality TV star and Playboy model took to Twitter on Thursday evening with a few cryptic posts that presumably reference the fate of her and Hank Baskett's marriage. Multiple sources have told E! News Kendra is planning to file for divorce from the former NFL pro, and her latest perspective is noticeably positive compared to past ones she's shared publicly.

In addition to a sad face emoji, Kendra tweeted, "The universe doesn't stop for you. Whatever is supposed to happen will happen. At the end if all u have is faith, love and positive outlook then it's a good day."

When a fan responded with "Happiness is a decision not based on external events," Wilkinson fired back, "Those [are] temporary highs."