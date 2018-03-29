Abby Lee Miller Steps Out in Dance Moms Attire After Being Released From Prison

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 3:19 PM

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller is savoring her new moments of freedom.

Just a few days after being released from prison and transferred to a Southern California halfway house, the Dance Moms star stepped out for an afternoon trip.

The reality star dressed casual in black pants, slides and an Abby Lee Dance Company t-shirt as she headed to a nail salon in West Hollywood.

"Cut loose today!" Abby wrote on Instagram after being photographed. "Spring is in the air. Feels great. Comment the [sun emoji] if you're having a great day too."

Fellow Dance Moms star Elliana Walmsley would comment, "Looking beautiful Miss Abby!!!!"

Although Abby is no longer in prison, she is expected to adhere to specific conditions tethered to her surprised release.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Abby is expected to report to a probation office within 72 hours of her release. From there, she will learn how to properly report to her office and be expected to comply with the officer's conditions.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes. I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of," Abby wrote on Instagram while serving her one-year prison sentence for fraud. "I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace."

She added, "I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience…I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all."

As for what's to come once Abby receives complete freedom, only time will tell. If the reality star has her way, however, teaching may still be in her future.

"If worse comes to worse, I'm a good teacher. I'm good at what I do. I have an eye for detail," she previously told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional."

