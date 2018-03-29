Abby Lee Miller is savoring her new moments of freedom.

Just a few days after being released from prison and transferred to a Southern California halfway house, the Dance Moms star stepped out for an afternoon trip.

The reality star dressed casual in black pants, slides and an Abby Lee Dance Company t-shirt as she headed to a nail salon in West Hollywood.

"Cut loose today!" Abby wrote on Instagram after being photographed. "Spring is in the air. Feels great. Comment the [sun emoji] if you're having a great day too."

Fellow Dance Moms star Elliana Walmsley would comment, "Looking beautiful Miss Abby!!!!"