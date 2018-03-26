Kevin Federline Stays Mum on Child Support Dispute With Britney Spears

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 5:32 PM
At age 40, Kevin Federline has learned to stop getting "caught up in the B.S."
Britney Spears' ex-husband talked to E! News on Saturday at the Las Vegas gentlemen's club Crazy Horse III, where he celebrated his birthday and performed a DJ set. His appearance comes a month after he made headlines over a request to revisit his and his famous ex-wife's child support agreement regarding their two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11. Federline and Spears are in negotiations to work out a compromise.
Federline declined to answer questions about the matter but did open up a bit about his personal life. When asked what advice he would give his 20-year-old self, he said, "Invest well, live your life to the fullest. Don't get caught up in the BS. Know who you are, know your worth."
Federline was 26 when he married Spears. They split after two years and engaged in a custody battle after their breakup, while Spears also underwent much-publicized personal turmoil.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Federline turned 40 on March 21. He said he celebrated his birthday with four out of his six kids on the actual day. He did not say which ones. Federline shares two daughters with Victoria Prince, his wife of four and a half years, and a son and daughter with ex Shar Jackson.
"I wish I could've had all six of them [at my birthday] but I had to leave to go to Atlantic City," he said. "It was great. We sat down, had cake, I got an ice cream cake because when the kids hear that it's your birthday, all they hear is, ‘Cake, cake, cake!' I enjoy my family and the time that I get to have with my family and that's what it's all about."
Federline told E! News that currently, he is happy with his life and is enjoying producing music. He recently released the single "GOAT," featuring Madeintyo and 24hrs.
