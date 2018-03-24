Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 2:53 PM
Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West gave their 4-year-old daughter North West a unique civics lesson on Saturday.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 40-year-old rapper traveled with the child to Washington D.C. and brought her to the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence and pro-gun control protest. Teenagers organized the rally and hundreds of similar protests after the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff members.
"I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️," Kim wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Kanye and their daughter. "I hope North remembers this forever."
She also shared the pic on Instagram Stories, where she also posted videos from the rally, which featured speeches from students, including survivors of the Florida high school shooting, and performances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Jennifer Hudson.
At the protest, Kim took photos with fellow demonstrators, including kids.
Kim had tweeted hours earlier, "So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country."
North is Kim and Kanye's eldest child. They are also parents to son Saint West, 2, and 2-month-old daughter Chicago West, who they welcomed via surrogate.
Kim's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner also expressed support for the March for Our Lives moment on Twitter.
Today we stand with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country! This is the beginning of a safer future. #MarchForOurLives@AMarch4OurLives #NeverAgain— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 24, 2018
We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown pic.twitter.com/J2CjKG1gBj— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 24, 2018
we stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence and student activists who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country#MarchForOurLives @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown— Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 24, 2018
Watch LIVE as we #MarchForOurLives in the streets of Washington, DC to demand that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools and communities today https://t.co/BF03ou9P6N— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) March 24, 2018
Today marks a moment in history, and the beginning of an incredible journey to protect our children?s futures. I am so proud of the Parkland students for leading this change #MarchForOurLives— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 24, 2018
There is nothing more important than the safety of our children. You make us proud! Stay safe today everyone! #MarchForOurLives— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 24, 2018
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES. @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/jXTOXfPogh— Sarah (@sarahlbee23) March 24, 2018
Other celebs who joined March for Our Lives protests included Miley Cyrus,Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, George Clooney and Amal Clooney and Charlize Theron.
Many former stars of Parks and Recreation also reunited at the Washington D.C. rally.
