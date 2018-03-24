Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Bring North West to March of Our Lives Protest

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, March For Our Lives, 2018

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West gave their 4-year-old daughter North West a unique civics lesson on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 40-year-old rapper traveled with the child to Washington D.C. and brought her to the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence and pro-gun control protest. Teenagers organized the rally and hundreds of similar protests after the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff members.

"I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️," Kim wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Kanye and their daughter. "I hope North remembers this forever."

She also shared the pic on Instagram Stories, where she also posted videos from the rally, which featured speeches from students, including survivors of the Florida high school shooting, and performances from the likes of Miley CyrusDemi Lovato and Jennifer Hudson.

Photos

March for Our Lives 2018: Star Sightings

At the protest, Kim took photos with fellow demonstrators, including kids.

Kim had tweeted hours earlier, "So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country."

North is Kim and Kanye's eldest child. They are also parents to son Saint West, 2, and 2-month-old daughter Chicago West, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Kim's sisters Kourtney KardashianKhloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner also expressed support for the March for Our Lives moment on Twitter.

Other celebs who joined March for Our Lives protests included Miley Cyrus,Jennifer HudsonDemi LovatoGeorge Clooney and Amal Clooney and Charlize Theron.

Many former stars of Parks and Recreation also reunited at the Washington D.C. rally.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , North West , Top Stories , Protests , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Roseanne Barr, Jimmy Kimmel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Heidi Klum, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

2018 Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Heidi Klum, John Cena and More

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, March For Our Lives 2018

Miley Cyrus Reunites With Demi Lovato at March for Our Lives Rally

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on Roller-Skating Night Out With Friends

Beyonce, Jay Z

Beyoncé Is Sitting Pretty on Jay-Z's Lap During Jamaica Trip

Parks and Recreation, Reunion, March for Our Lives 2018

Parks and Recreation Cast Has Reunion at March for Our Lives Protest

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Car

Kylie Jenner Shows Off More New Cars After Revealing "Push Present"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.