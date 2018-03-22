Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 3:01 PM

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

HBO

Miranda Hobbs would be so proud.

When Cynthia Nixon announced that she is running for the governor of New York, Sex and the City fans went wild. If you watched the HBO series, then you're well aware that her character, Miranda, would be perfect for the gig. She is the ambitious, workaholic lawyer that doubles as a mom and the legal consultant for her friends. 

It's no wonder that the co-stars Kim Cattrell and Kristin Davis have given their support to the now-candidate. In Carrie Bradshaw's world, Miranda would be the political hopeful; Samantha would be the campaign manager; Carrie would be the stylist and Charlotte would the fundraiser. It's a recipe for success.

Not to add another Sex and the City conspiracy to the list, but maybe Cynthia's role has been a part of her political endeavors all along. 

Photos

Best Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time

To test our theory, we took a look back at Miranda's style, and let's just say it's pretty convincing.

Scroll through her professional wears below!

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

HBO

Boss Up

Watch out, this woman means business. In a bright purple suit, white pumps and camel clutch, she's about to take over the world.

Cynthia Nixon, Sex And The City 2

James Devaney/WireImage

Gold Rush

A pair of metallic pumps will take you far.

Cynthia Nixon, Sex And The City 2

James Devaney/WireImage

Comfortable Class

These dad sneakers are way ahead of their time.

Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City

New Line Cinema

Gloves On

In hues of grey, the actress is posh and ready to make a statement.

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

HBO

Big Red

Take note: Adding a red lip, pumps and purse is a bold move that makes an impact.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Sex and The City Movie

Hector Vallenilla, PacificCoastNews.com

Powerful Prints

This is how your friends will cheer when you rock a geometric print like Miranda.

Sex and the City 2 Movie, Cynthia Nixon

Craig Blankenhorn/MMIX New Line Productions, Inc.

Weekend Wears

Having brunch with your boss lady friends? This golden yellow hue is a good option.

