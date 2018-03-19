One lucky couple received a sweet surprise from Taylor Swift over the weekend!

E! News has learned that the "Delicate" singer sent Edward McNoble and Margaret McNoble a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne, along with a note, on their wedding day on Saturday, March 17.

"Rumor has it you might be using my song in your wedding celebration which makes me so happy!" Swift wrote to the couple in the note, posted by US Weekly. "Here's to this amazing day of your continuing love story. Love, Taylor."

It turns out, the couple had their first dance to Swift's song "Love Story," and walked out to "Welcome to New York" at their reception in East Meadow, New York.