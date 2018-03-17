Blac Chyna took to Instagram Stories late on Friday to wish her ex Rob Kardashian a happy 31st birthday.

The two, who share 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, split in early 2017 after a one-year on-and-off relationship. Much drama followed their breakup. In July, Rob posted naked pics of Chyna and a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He accused her of cheating. Chyna accused him of domestic violence and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. In September, she dropped her case and she and Rob reached a custody agreement over their daughter.

"Happy birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy," Chyna wrote in her Instagram post on Friday, alongside a throwback photo of her, Rob and Dream.