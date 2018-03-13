Kim Kardashian Shares How She Maintains "Balance" In Her Relationship With Kanye West

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 13, 2018 5:01 PM

It's all about finding a balance!

Kim Kardashian opened up to Elle magazine for their April issue and shared how she and hubby Kanye Westare a great match for each other. The pair, who has been married since 2014, find ways to complement each other's qualities and stay closer than ever.

"I've taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious," she revealed to the mag. "We're a good balance." The two also spend lots of quality time together. On Saturday, she visited her man in Wyoming, where a source tells E! he is working on new music. What else did the mom of three reveal in her cover story? 

Kim K. Leads Today's Kardashian Rumor Patrol

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

