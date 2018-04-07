Cardi B Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Offset

Cardi B is a mom-to-be!

That's right, after months of speculation the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is pregnant! In true Beyoncé style, the dynamic rapper made sure she had all eyes on her when she literally revealed her pregnancy bump to the world, wearing a bodycon white gown during her performance on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman

Earlier in the show, Cardi, who is engaged to Migos' Offset, hid her form under a voluminous feathered frock during her first appearance as the show's musical guest.

Soon after Cardi revealed her secret, Saturday Night Live's official Twitter wished the expectant star some love, tweeting, "Congratulations @iamcardib! #SNL."

In recent weeks, the rapper, whose first studio album Invasion of Privacy dropped one day ago, has been wearing increasingly outrageous ensembles in order to keep her body under wraps. Just last night she was outfitted in a very roomy pink metallic dress, which many (correctly) speculated was hiding her growing bump.