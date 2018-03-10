Time and time again, Carrie Underwood has left fans blown away.

Whether it was in front of Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson on American Idol or in front of millions of music lovers at the Grammy Awards, the country singer has earned her spot in the music industry with her unforgettable voice and hits.

But ever since she broke her wrist and injured her face in a "freak random accident," the "Before He Cheats" singer has kept a low profile as she heals in private.

"Even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," Carrie wrote to her fan club members on New Year's Day. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful."

And as the American Idol winner celebrates her 35th birthday today, fans are confident that Carrie can and will come back on top after her scary accident.