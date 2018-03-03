Chrissy Teigen Shares First Ultrasound of Her Baby Boy

Oh look, it's a face!

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting a son in June, took to social media on Saturday to share her first sonogram of her unborn son. Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, gave fans a peek at the baby boy's face—which can almost be made out in the ultrasound.

Along with the photo, the funny lady, who revealed last week that she fears she will suffer from postpartum depression after the birth of her son, wrote on Twitter, "Hello I'm a bebe boy kinda."

Teigen announced the news with the help of the couple's daughter Luna Simone Stephens in an adorable Instagram on Nov. 21.

"Luna, what's in here?" Teigen can be heard asking in the video post, talking about her stomach.

"Baby!" Luna replied.

The post was captioned, "It's John's!" Legend commented on the post, "Maury will have the final word on this."

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed Luna in April 2016.