EXCLUSIVE!

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!

E! News is there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.

Refresh this page for updates on what you didn't see at the awards.

Before the Show: On the Oscars Red Carpet:

Get Out director and Oscar nominee Jordan Peele was joined by wife and actress Chelsea Peretti, Oscar-nominated actor Sam Rockwell arrived with longtime partner and actress Leslie BibbGina Rodriguez attended with boyfriend Joe LoCiceroAnsel Elgort was accompanied by girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Kobe Bryant brought wife Vanessa Bryant. (See photos of hot couples on the Oscars red carpet).

Nominee Allison Janney, wearing a red gown, entered the Dolby Theatre skipping the stairs.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were spotted waiting in line for the Oscars 2018 E! Glambot at the end of the carpet. Judd, wearing a strapless violet gown, ran into some friends, who complimented her on her look. She thanked them graciously.

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, chewing gum, took photos with fans as she walked the red carpet.

Figure skater Adam Rippon, who recently helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, walked the red carpet in a bondage-themed outfit. He was accompanied by teammate Mirai Nagasu. The two slowly make their way down the carpet and paused to fix their outfits. A person later complimented Rippon on his look, to which he responded, "Thank you, just something subtle."

 

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Kelly Ripa, accompanied by husband Mark Consuelos, talked to E! News' host and her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest about her Oscars role, saying, "As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage. We have candy set up there; we have a full bar. We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"

Miguel and friends had fun at the Glambot as well. The singer, who is performing the Oscar-nominated song "Remember Me" from Coco, also talked to Seacrest, saying, "I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honored. I'm honored."

The 2018 Oscars air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Be sure to watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

Sandra Bullock, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Bullock Stuns in Sequined Dress on 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Wears Leslie Bibb Cufflinks to the 2018 Oscars

Matthew McConaughey, Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Oscars

Timothée Chalamet, Matthew McConaughey Reunite at the 2018 Oscars and Are All Smiles

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -