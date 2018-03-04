Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

It's time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!

E! News is there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.

Refresh this page for updates on what you didn't see at the awards.

Before the Show: On the Oscars Red Carpet:

Get Out director and Oscar nominee Jordan Peele was joined by wife and actress Chelsea Peretti, Oscar-nominated actor Sam Rockwell arrived with longtime partner and actress Leslie Bibb, Gina Rodriguez attended with boyfriend Joe LoCicero, Ansel Elgort was accompanied by girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Kobe Bryant brought wife Vanessa Bryant. (See photos of hot couples on the Oscars red carpet).

Nominee Allison Janney, wearing a red gown, entered the Dolby Theatre skipping the stairs.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were spotted waiting in line for the Oscars 2018 E! Glambot at the end of the carpet. Judd, wearing a strapless violet gown, ran into some friends, who complimented her on her look. She thanked them graciously.

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, chewing gum, took photos with fans as she walked the red carpet.

Figure skater Adam Rippon, who recently helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, walked the red carpet in a bondage-themed outfit. He was accompanied by teammate Mirai Nagasu. The two slowly make their way down the carpet and paused to fix their outfits. A person later complimented Rippon on his look, to which he responded, "Thank you, just something subtle."