Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:57 PM
It's time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!
E! News is there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.
Refresh this page for updates on what you didn't see at the awards.
Before the Show: On the Oscars Red Carpet:
Get Out director and Oscar nominee Jordan Peele was joined by wife and actress Chelsea Peretti, Oscar-nominated actor Sam Rockwell arrived with longtime partner and actress Leslie Bibb, Gina Rodriguez attended with boyfriend Joe LoCicero, Ansel Elgort was accompanied by girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Kobe Bryant brought wife Vanessa Bryant. (See photos of hot couples on the Oscars red carpet).
Nominee Allison Janney, wearing a red gown, entered the Dolby Theatre skipping the stairs.
Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were spotted waiting in line for the Oscars 2018 E! Glambot at the end of the carpet. Judd, wearing a strapless violet gown, ran into some friends, who complimented her on her look. She thanked them graciously.
The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, chewing gum, took photos with fans as she walked the red carpet.
Figure skater Adam Rippon, who recently helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, walked the red carpet in a bondage-themed outfit. He was accompanied by teammate Mirai Nagasu. The two slowly make their way down the carpet and paused to fix their outfits. A person later complimented Rippon on his look, to which he responded, "Thank you, just something subtle."
Kelly Ripa, accompanied by husband Mark Consuelos, talked to E! News' host and her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest about her Oscars role, saying, "As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage. We have candy set up there; we have a full bar. We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"
Miguel and friends had fun at the Glambot as well. The singer, who is performing the Oscar-nominated song "Remember Me" from Coco, also talked to Seacrest, saying, "I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honored. I'm honored."
The 2018 Oscars air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Be sure to watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!