2018 Oscars Glambot Looks You Have to See For Yourself

Take a peek, you'll be glad you did

By Taylor Stephan Mar 04, 2018 11:18 PMTags
Glambot: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Oscars 2018Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

You love tuning in for the Oscars, but, truth be told, you're really in it for the jaw-dropping ensembles that grace the red carpet year after year.

We can't say we blame you—it is the most glamorous award show of all. To make it even sweeter, you better believe we've got the Glambot up front and center, capturing A-listers from every angle, so you can see your favorite looks in slow mo and on repeat.

Wondering who exactly posed for the Oscars Glambot this year? Keep scrolling!

Watch: Giuliana Rancic - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Is it any surprise that Giuliana Rancic looks like a red carpet goddess in her one-shoulder floral frock? 

Watch: Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Okay, how cute are Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers coupled up in front of the cam? 

Watch: Margo Robbie - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Margot Robbie has never met a red red carpet she doesn't shine on, and this one is no exception. 

Watch: Mirai Nagasu & Adam Rippon - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon are far from shy (and here's your proof). 

Watch: Zoey Deutch - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

If Zoey Deutch's Glambot moment doesn't bring a smile to your face, we don't know what will. 

Watch: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos- 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are always inexplicably adorable and this Glambot sesh is just one more example.

Watch: Samara Weaving - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Samara Weaving looks as etheral as ever thanks to her flowy gown and girly updo. 

Watch: Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

We'd bet big bucks that you can't name a more in-sync couple than Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

Watch: Lindsey Vonn- 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Lindsey Vonn always kills it. Really though, would you expect any less from the Olympian? 

Watch: Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan- 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

It's a fact: It's impossible to not love Ansel Elgort and GF Violetta Komyshan.

Watch: Camila Alves - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Camila Alves, take our breath away why don't you?

Watch: Laura Dern- 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Laura Dern knows how to work the camera (hint: it's all about the eyes). 

Watch: Tiffany Haddish - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Tiffany Haddish is almost always lookin' like a princess, but here it's undeniable. 

Watch: Kelly Marie Tran - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Kelly Marie Tran makes a strong case for the halter dress in her bedazzled teal number.

Watch: Lupita Nyongo, Winston Duke & Danai Gurira - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Lupita, Winston Duke and Danai Guriria are quite the trio, wouldn't you agree?

Watch: Erin Lim - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Erin Lim is pretty in pink indeed as she does her thing in front of the camera. 

Watch: Allison Janney - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Allison Janney looks like a queen as she takes her turn in front of the Glambot. 

Watch: Mary J. Blige - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Mary J. Blige is no stranger to the classic red carpet hand-on-hip pose.

Watch: Paz Vega - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Paz Vega certainly knows her best angles (as she perfectly illustrates here). 

Watch: Beanie Feldstein - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Beanie Feldstein wins for best red carpet energy. Get it girl!

Watch: St. Vincent - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

We have to say, St. Vincent took a risk and we honestly don't hate it.

Watch: Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel & Gael García Bernal - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Well the Coco cast (a.k.a. Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel and Gael García Bernal) certainly seems like a fun crew, now don't they?

Watch: Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Ok Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, we see what you're doing there and we are here for it.

Watch: Lupita Nyong'o - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Need a lesson in red carpet confidence? Allow Lupita Nyong'o to teach you her ways.

Watch: Marcus Henderson - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Marcus Henderson, keep doing what you're doing. Please and thank you. 

Watch: Zuri Hall - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Zuri Hall might as well be an Oscars statue herself in that picturesque golden gown. 

Watch: Tom Holland- 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Tom Holland is one dapper dude as he strikes a pose in his black and white tux.

Watch: Wendi McLendon-Covey - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Wendi McLendon-Covey serves up some of her signature sass as she twirls for the camera. 

Watch: Sofia Carson - 2018 Oscars E! Glambot

Sofia Carson is the epitome of regal in her red cape gown and slicked back hair. 

Be sure to watch E! News Monday for more Oscar coverage at 7 and 11 p.m., only on E!

