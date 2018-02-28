Go Inside Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's $35 Million Mansion

Trulia; Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 4:33 PM
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's mansion can be yours if the price is right!
After the couple tried to sell their home the private-listing route, Trulia now reports that the house is on the open market for an impressive $35 million.
Placed on two acres of land in Beverly Hills, the property is approximately 11,845 square feet with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The home is located behind a guarded gated entrance with a master suite that includes two separate bathrooms and two stand-alone dressing rooms. Feeling intrigued, ladies?
For potential buyers who need a bit more convincing, perhaps the infinity pool, lighted tennis court and a chicken coop could seal the deal.
According to Trulia, Gwen and Gavin first purchased the home in 2006 with a price tag of $13.25 million. In fact, the one and only Jennifer Lopez was a previous owner and lived in the space for two years.
While the house has plenty of happy memories including holiday celebrations and birthday parties, both Gwen and Gavin have moved on since they reached a divorce settlement in April 2016.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Gwen will get half of the profits from the sale of the couple's Beverly Hills pad as well as full control over their two other Los Angeles homes.
The lead singer of No Doubt has found love with Blake Shelton and enjoys spending time in both Southern California and Oklahoma.
As for Gavin, he also is getting another chance of love by dating Sophia Thomalla. The rock star also continues to tour with his band called Bush.
The listing agents for Gwen and Gavin's Beverly Hills home are Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency Inc. and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
