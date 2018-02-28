Watch Amy Schumer Recite Hilarious and Heartwarming Wedding Vows

Instagram
Amy Schumer is sharing private moments from her big day!
The 36-year-old posted a video to her Instagram account today, giving fans an inside look at her Feb. 13 wedding to chef Chris Fischer.
In the heartwarming clip, which is set to the tune of "The Rainbow Connection," Schumer recites her vows while dressed in a white floor-length gown in front of friends and family.
"I just wanted to plug some of my road dates," she joked, before getting sentimental. "People are wondering, ‘Why the rush? Why so fast?' And it's because I truly can't wait another second to be your wife. I love you."
The video then cuts to an emotional Fischer, whose vows were equally as sweet.
"I love you, Amy," he said. "You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart."
And while the video shows the more romantic bits of the duo's time spent at the altar, Schumer revealed to pal Nikki Glaser in an interview that they weren't all love and butterflies.
"Mine sucked! I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in like, 20 minutes," she said. "I was crying when I wrote them, but his blew me out of the water so hard."
"I remember a joke from yours," Glaser said. "You go, ‘You make me laugh, you make me smile, you make me feel loved, you make me food.'"
Schumer added, "In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I'll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won't.' And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f--king loser.' It was all like, awful sh-t."
She continued, "All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him."
Well, based on the sweet video clip, I think it's safe to say their vows were A-OK!