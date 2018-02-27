You Won't Believe How Oprah Winfrey Potty Trains Her Dogs

If there's one thing we know about Oprah Winfrey, it's the simple fact that she loves bread and dogs.

In fact, the Hollywood star loves her four-legged friends so much that she takes up the task of training them.

"I'm a great pooper cleaner upper. I know how to do it and when you have as many dogs as I have and I train my own dogs too," Oprah shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles while supporting A Wrinkle in Time. "You have to house train your own dogs."

Within moments, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon couldn't believe their co-star trains her own dogs on her own.

"I thought celebrities took their dogs and dropped them off at a place," Mindy joked during our interview. "They train them and then they send them back to you and you say sit and they sit."