You Won't Believe How Oprah Winfrey Potty Trains Her Dogs

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:07 PM
If there's one thing we know about Oprah Winfrey, it's the simple fact that she loves bread and dogs.
In fact, the Hollywood star loves her four-legged friends so much that she takes up the task of training them.
"I'm a great pooper cleaner upper. I know how to do it and when you have as many dogs as I have and I train my own dogs too," Oprah shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles while supporting A Wrinkle in Time. "You have to house train your own dogs."
Within moments, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon couldn't believe their co-star trains her own dogs on her own.
"I thought celebrities took their dogs and dropped them off at a place," Mindy joked during our interview. "They train them and then they send them back to you and you say sit and they sit."
The new mom added, "I can't believe Oprah is sitting on the ground saying 'Sit! Sit! Paw!'" LOL!
While the talk-show legend admits she receives a little help from a trainer for bigger tasks like rolling over on command, Oprah made it clear that she is very hands on with her four-legged friends. After all, the owner is the best teacher when it comes to bathroom etiquette.
"It's not sit. It's taking them out to learn not to pee or poop in the house. I did three at one time and I almost lost my mind," she shared with E! News. "Puppies are babies."
The confession comes after Sibley quizzed the ladies on what errands they still run for themselves despite their busy schedules and Hollywood status.
Oprah hilariously revealed that she doesn't pump her own gas when her tank gets empty. "I wouldn't know what to do," she confessed to us.
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time hits theatres everywhere on March 9.
