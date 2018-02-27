by Zach Johnson | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:10 AM
Jennifer Lawrence sure has a way with words.
When the 27-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show Monday to promote Red Sparrow, Stephen Colbert mentioned Harvey Weinstein, whose attorneys recently cited Lawrence and Meryl Streep in a legal defense as examples of women he hadn't harassed; Weinstein, for his part, has since apologized for using their names and told his lawyers not to do so in the future.
"He is just that horrible ass boil that does not go away. You pop the ass boil! He's just the worst!" Lawrence, who kicked off her heels and took shots of rum with Colbert, griped about the producer. "Just, when is going to end? Like, in the middle of the night I had to come out with a statement in London and I was like, 'It's still not over? His awfulness is still happening?'"
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Colbert said it was unfortunate that Weinstein "dragged" her "into his pile of s--t," but Lawrence said she's used to it. "Everybody does," she laughed, "but I'm very lucky and happy!"
Last week, Lawrence blasted Weinstein's legal tactics. "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop. For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions," she told E! News in a statement. "Time's up."
Weinstein's rep later said he "acknowledges the valuable input" Lawrence and Streep "have contributed to this conversation" and apologized for involving them in the class action lawsuit.
When Lawrence appeared on 60 Minutes Sunday, she talked about the sexual misconduct allegations that have been lodged against Weinstein. "He was never inappropriate with me, but what he did is criminal and deplorable. And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him," she said. "The way that he destroyed so many women's lives...I wanna see him in jail."
Weinstein, who is seeking treatment, has admitted to making advances on actresses—but, he has denied allegations of sexual assault and harassment. His spokesperson previously told E! News that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein" and maintained that the mogul never retaliated against any woman "for refusing his advances."
