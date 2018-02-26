by Lindsay Farber | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 5:19 PM
Charlize Theron has no problem admitting that she used to be a stoner.
In an exclusive junket interview with E! News, we caught up with the 42-year-old actress and her Gringo co-star, David Oyelowo, who told us all about her history with weed.
"I was a wake-and-baker for most of my life," she said of her past.
"Do you remember your first time?" E!'s Sibley Scoles asked.
"Yeah, I was older. I didn't really mess around with anything until I was much older," Theron said. "But I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else. My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early thirties I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that's no good."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"That's the effect it had on you?" Oyelowo asked.
"Yeah, it changed! It totally changed, so I stopped."
And while Theron has taken a break from pot, she isn't opposed to trying it again to help with her sleep.
"I'm open to retrying it again because now there's all these different strains and you can be specific with it," she said. "And I'm actually really interested because I have really bad insomnia, and I'd much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better. So when I have a moment, I'm actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too."
Theron's film Gringo hits theaters March 9.
