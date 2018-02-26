Selena Quintanilla Performed Her Last Concert 23 Years Ago Today

by Diana Marti | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 2:01 PM
Selena Quintanilla performed at a record-breaking sold-out show at the Huston Astrodome on February 26, 1995, but it would ultimately be her last live performance. She was shot and killed on March 31, 1995.
The "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" star was just shy of 24 and this concert meant so much more for her than many knew, this was her dream.
"Because performing here has always been a dream for me, at the Houston Astrodome," the singer said during an interview hours before the concert. "Because I remember, I can't even recall the year, but I must have around 15 years old and Michael Jackson was here having his concert. And I thought how crazy, to be here in such a large venue and to be able to fill it. And I said to myself, ‘One day I'll be there.' And look, we're here."
But everything about that night became iconic from Selena's outfit to her performances.
The concert went on to be a pivotal moment in the movie Selena and was reacted at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Jennifer Lopez, who played Quintanilla in the film, was very nervous about the scene.
"There were 33,000 people there, first of all. And I didn't really know if they were going to accept me, they loved Selena so much, and you know, here I am coming in to portray her in the movie. I didn't know how they'd react," she said to E! during the filming of the move. "But when I came into the stadium and they all started cheering, it was incredible. And then performing in front of all of those people, it just like, there are no words to describe a feeling like that."
AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, John Everett
Selena's iconic purple one piece became more significant than she could've ever imagined. Just last year, stars like Kim Kardashian, America Ferrera, Demi Lovato and many more celebrities paid tribute to the late singer by replicating the unforgettable look from her last concert.
That night, Selena performed for 66,994 people, and her set list included her biggest hits plus some of her favorite songs like, "I Will Survive," and "Last Dance."
The famous jumpsuit is currently on display at the family operated Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.
On April 12 and 14 the Quintanilla family will host the annual Fiesta de la Flor for fans to celebrate the life of Selena.
