Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Cosby Dead at 44

Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa Cosby has passed away at the age of 44.

"The Cosby family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease," a Cosby rep tells E! News in a statement.

TMZ reports that Ensa died on Friday, February 23 in Massachusetts.

Ensa had once worked alongside her father Bill in the past, she appeared on The Cosby Show in 1989 as a girl at a party. The season six episode Ensa appeared in was entitled, "I'm 'In' with the 'In' Crowd."

Ensa had been a big supporter of her dad over the years, standing up for him amid his legal battles.