Ivanka Trump didn't hold back when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump.

After NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander asked the 36-year-old assistant to the president if she believed her father's accusers, Ivanka deemed the question "inappropriate."

"I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it," she said in a sneak peek of the interview that aired during Monday's episode of Today. "I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters."

Ivanka then said she believed her father's denial of the accusations.

"I believe my father. I know my father," she said. "So, I think I have that right as a daughter."