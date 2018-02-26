Why Good Girls Is Exactly the Show We Need Right Now

The series follows Hendricks' Beth, Whitman's Annie and Retta's Ruby, each with enough of their own personal turmoil that they think robbery is their only hope (one's child has a debilitating and expensive chronic illness, one's livelihood has been threatened by a philandering husband's ineptitude, and the other is worried about losing custody of their kid), as they learn that crime never pays. What? You thought it would stop at the grocery store robbery? This ain't no movie.

"I think what you see with Good Girls is it not only follows their descent into this life that is more than they bargained for, but it also really follows their personal lives, too, and balancing what they're doing in terms of their illegal, extra-curricular activities with their personal relationships at home," Bans teases. "I think the combination of those two things gave us more story than I think people would realize just based on the log line or based on the concept."