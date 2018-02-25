Is it a boy or a girl?!

Khloe Kardashian finds out the sex of her and Tristan Thompson's baby on next Sunday's exciting Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale.

"Do you want to know what I'm having?" Khloe teases in this sneak peek promo for the big episode. "I'm shocked!" Kourtney Kardashian reacts after hearing the news. We can't wait to find out!

In addition to Khloe big reveal, Kourtney tells ex Scott Disick "we should discuss some of the boundaries" while Kim Kardashian gets a visit from her surrogate. Quite the season finale, no?!

Check out what to expect from next week's episode in the clip above!