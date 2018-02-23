by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 5:30 AM
Three designers have ruled the Oscars red carpet for the past few decades. We're talking Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior, baby!
That's right, these three fashion houses consistently kill it on the Academy Awards red carpet with their daring designs, fashion-forward silhouettes and avant garde styles.
Hollywood's biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and more, have all rocked creations by these three top designers. But which gown is their best of all time?
We've collected our seven favorite Versace looks, seven favorite Valentino looks and seven of our favorite Dior looks and we want you to vote for each designer's most amazing Oscars dress ever (scroll down to vote).
For the results, tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special Sunday, Mar. 4 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to see which looks win!
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 for all things Oscars:- Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT- Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Academy Awards at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. - Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2018 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After the 2018 Oscars telecast on ABC:- E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards at 11:30 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch E! News Monday, Mar. 5, at 7 and 11 p.m.
