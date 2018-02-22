Chloe Kim and Jimmy Fallon Are Gold Medal Photobombers

Janice Yi/NBC
Chloe Kim may be an Olympic gold medalist, but she's also an expert photobomber.
The 17-year-old snowboarded teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to surprise fans for Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.
The dynamic duo snuck into a few people's photos at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York—and it looks like they came up with some creative poses. The highlights were when Fallon modeled a blonde wig to resemble Kim and when they split a giant sandwich. Of course, fans were thrilled to share the camera with these celebrities and a few even screamed in excitement.
Watch the video to see the funny pictures and priceless reactions.
However, Kim got a surprise of her own when Fallon revealed the Olympian now appeared on the front of Kellogg's Corn Flakes box. The cover photo showed her smiling from ear to ear and holding her gold medal.
Janice Yi/NBC
While many athletes would be ecstatic to take home the gold, Kim told Fallon she initially felt "empty" after winning her event.
"Well, I felt really empty at first. Does that make sense?" she said "Just emotionaless. I was just, like, there."
"I don't know if I'd feel that feeling," Fallon joked back.
